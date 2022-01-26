Analysts Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT at $5.48

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOYU remained flat at $$2.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 194,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,795. The firm has a market cap of $729.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 451,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 341,437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 437,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

