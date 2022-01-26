Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$75.35

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.35.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of QSR traded down C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.81. 636,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

