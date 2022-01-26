Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $6.08

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. 446,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,284,984. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

