Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target at $173.33

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WKCMF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $127.55 and a 1-year high of $196.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.65.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

