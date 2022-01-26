Analyzing Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and RocketFuel Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $13.26 million 1.38 -$6.69 million ($1.38) -1.30 RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$2.36 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridgeline Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bridgeline Digital and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -50.44% -75.03% -27.98% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -1,713.18% -792.11%

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The company was founded by Thomas L. Massie on August 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

