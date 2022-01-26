Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.16. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $301,387. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

