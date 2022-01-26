Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $40.39 million and $3.20 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00180546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00031367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00394681 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00072413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.