Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Appian traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 3,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.
In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.72.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.