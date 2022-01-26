Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Appian traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 3,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 112.5% in the second quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

