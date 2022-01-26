Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Purchases 1,599 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,599 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $17,413.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 48,488 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $601,736.08.

On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31.

On Friday, October 29th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 122,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,957. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 454.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.84%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

