Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,102 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $366.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.