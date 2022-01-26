Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 614.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 323,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

