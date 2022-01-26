Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Gap Up to $45.19

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.19, but opened at $46.25. Arch Capital Group shares last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 22,629 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

