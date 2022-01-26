Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

