Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.55. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 777 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

