Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. 8,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 371,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

