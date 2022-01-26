Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 111.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,970 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $139,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

