Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 845,896 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Open Text were worth $196,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

