Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.71% of Polaris worth $124,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.