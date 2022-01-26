Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 649,259 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $169,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.71.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

