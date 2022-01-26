Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIP. Cowen began coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,411. Arteris has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arteris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arteris stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

