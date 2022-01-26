Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $169.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,779,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

