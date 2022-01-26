Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $32.57 or 0.00084793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $45.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

