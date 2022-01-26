Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $955,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asana stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 4,584,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

