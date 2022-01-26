Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.61% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $301,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

