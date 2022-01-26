Assetmark Inc. Has $172.09 Million Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 1,024,142.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933,445 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.47% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $172,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

NUAG stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

