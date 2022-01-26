Assetmark Inc. Sells 158,708 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares MBS ETF worth $152,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.