Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.08) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.75) to GBX 2,470 ($33.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,594 ($35.00).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,017 ($27.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,990.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.81. The stock has a market cap of £15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.76), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($615,479.94). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.22), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,078,288.83).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

