Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,140.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($15.38) and last traded at GBX 1,148 ($15.49), with a volume of 370053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,249.50 ($16.86).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($31.03).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14.

In related news, insider Tobias Moers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($74,251.21). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($22.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($22,490.56). Insiders acquired 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972 over the last three months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

