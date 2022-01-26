Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

