Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Shares Down 14.6%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 71,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 18,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

