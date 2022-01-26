Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 148.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.25. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

