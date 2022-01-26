ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$63.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATSAF opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.