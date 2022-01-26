ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$63.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

