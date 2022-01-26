ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$31.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.17.

ATA traded up C$1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,147. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$21.67 and a 52 week high of C$52.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 41.44.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

