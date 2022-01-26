AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 3.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 2,324,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 60,987,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 216.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

