Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $5.46

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.46, but opened at $5.70. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 26,044 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

