Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.56

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €98.56 ($112.00) and last traded at €95.08 ($108.05), with a volume of 127992 shares. The stock had previously closed at €93.48 ($106.23).

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.63 ($91.62).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

