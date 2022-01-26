Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATHM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

