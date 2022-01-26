Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $90,434.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.05 or 0.06691160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.16 or 0.99879071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049276 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

