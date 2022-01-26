Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 5418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.60 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

