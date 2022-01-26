Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

