Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Down 0%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.99. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

