Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 166000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$12.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada; and the Fish Creek gold property situated in Alaska, the United States.

