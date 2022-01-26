Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.39

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 286445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The company has a market cap of $699.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 779,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

