Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

AVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Avient has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.