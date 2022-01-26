Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,767 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

