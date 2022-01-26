Aviva PLC Has $7.45 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

