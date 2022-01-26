Aviva PLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.