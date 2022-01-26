Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

