Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

