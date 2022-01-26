Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.19. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

